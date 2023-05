Andersen will guard the road goal in Game 3 against Florida on Monday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Andersen stopped 57 shots in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime loss to the Panthers. He has a 5-1 record this postseason in seven starts, having surrendered just 13 goals on 204 shots. Florida has posted 3.21 goals per game during the 2023 playoffs.