Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Washington.

Andersen will look to rebound after giving up five goals on 31 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders. He has a 3-2-0 record this season with a 2.81 GAA and an .896 save percentage through five games played. Andersen went 1-2-0 against the Capitals last season, surrendering eight goals on 83 shots.