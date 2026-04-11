Andersen will patrol the road paint in Saturday's clash against the Mammoth, per Adam Gold.

Andersen will look for his second consecutive win Saturday after putting together a solid performance in Carolina's 7-2 win over Chicago on Thursday. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder now has a 15-14-5 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 34 outings this season. He'll draw a difficult matchup against the Mammoth, who rank 10th in the NHL with 3.31 goals per game this season.