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Andersen will patrol the road paint in Saturday's clash against the Mammoth, per Adam Gold.

Andersen will look for his second consecutive win Saturday after putting together a solid performance in Carolina's 7-2 win over Chicago on Thursday. Overall, the 36-year-old netminder now has a 15-14-5 record, a 3.11 GAA and an .871 save percentage across 34 outings this season. He'll draw a difficult matchup against the Mammoth, who rank 10th in the NHL with 3.31 goals per game this season.

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