Andersen will patrol the visiting crease against the Islanders on Saturday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen is a perfect 3-0 versus the Islanders in the opening round. He has allowed six goals on 77 shots (.922 save percentage) as the Hurricanes have shut down the Islanders in the series. Andersen was outstanding in the regular season, going 13-2-0 with a 1.84 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 16 appearances.