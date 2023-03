Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Boston, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is coming off a 14-save effort in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers. He has a 19-8-0 record this season with a 2.44 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 28 appearances. Andersen made 24 stops in a 4-1 win over the Bruins on Jan. 29. Boston sits second in the league this campaign with 3.74 goals per game.