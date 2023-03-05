Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Tampa Bay, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen, who has lost his past two starts, has a 14-6-0 record this season with a 2.50 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 21 appearances. He stopped 23 shots in a 4-3 shootout win over the Lightning on Nov. 3. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in the league this campaign with 3.52 goals per game.