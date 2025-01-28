Andersen will guard the road cage against the Rangers on Tuesday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Andersen will make his third start in the Canes' last five contests, as the coaching staff appears to have settled into an every-other-night split for the veteran and Pyotr Kochetkov. In his two outings since returning from a long-term injury, Andersen posted an underwhelming 3.47 GAA and .851 save percentage but still managed to come away with a pair of wins.