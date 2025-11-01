Andersen made 20 saves in a 2-1 loss Saturday to Boston.

The game was scoreless until the third period, and Andersen wasn't exactly to blame for either goal against him. His defense got a little too aggressive and then got caught up the ice, which allowed the Bruins to capitalize. Andersen has lost three of his last four games after starting the season with three straight wins. He has allowed 14 goals in his past four outings, giving him a 2.96 GAA and an .894 save percentage overall this season.