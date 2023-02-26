Andersen made 12 saves in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Saturday.

Andersen was beaten by a John Klingberg one-timer in the second and a tap-in by Jakob Silfverberg, who was left alone in the low slot and took a pass from behind the net early in the third. Troy Terry got the third goal when he cut across the slot, turned in the left circle and beat Andersen short side. The loss snapped the netminder's three-game winning streak. It was a night to forget for Andersen, who stood around a lot, watching John Gibson put on a 51-save show at the other end of the ice.