Andersen stopped 14 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The Carolina defense did its usual excellent job of preventing shots, but the offense couldn't get going and Andersen had little chance on either puck that beat him. The 33-year-old is perhaps a bit lucky he plays for the Hurricanes -- he has a shaky .897 save percentage in March, but that has translated into a 5-3-0 record and 2.37 GAA.