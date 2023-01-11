Andersen (lower body) will join the team as it travels to Thursday's clash with Columbus, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen has been out of action since Nov. 6 versus the Maple Leafs, a stretch of 29 games on injured reserve. Prior to getting hurt, the 33-year-old Dane went 5-3-0 with a .891 save percentage in eight contests. Once Andersen is cleared to play, the Canes will have to consider sending either Pyotr Kochetkov or Antti Raanta back to the minors or carrying three goaltenders.