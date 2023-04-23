Andersen (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's matchup with the Islanders, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

It'll be the third game Andersen's missed after dealing with an illness earlier in the series and now suffering a minor injury in warmups, per Kevin Kurz of The Athletic. Antti Raanta will make a fourth consecutive start while Pyotr Kochetkov fills in as the backup. Anderson went 21-11-1 with a .903 save percentage during the regular season.