Andersen (undisclosed) is undergoing evaluations for a medical issue.

In eight appearances this season, Andersen has a 4-1-0 record with a 2.87 GAA and an .894 save percentage. The Hurricanes will provide an update on his status once one become available. If Andersen ends up missing time, Antti Raanta will probably move up to the No. 1 goalie spot. Carolina also announced Monday that Jaroslav Halak will join the team as a free agent tryout, which suggests that Pyotr Kochetkov could be staying in the minors.