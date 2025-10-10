Andersen made 19 saves on 22 shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

This divisional matchup was hanging in the balance late in third period and looked like it was heading for overtime, but the Hurricanes found the back of the net three times in the final three minutes, allowing Andersen to pick up the win in the regular-season opener. The veteran netminder will look to get in a groove in the early going of the campaign, as Pyotr Kochetkov is dealing with an undisclosed injury. Brandon Bussi is serving as the No. 2 netminder for now, but Andersen will probably be back between the pipes for Saturday's home matchup versus the Flyers.