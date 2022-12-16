Andersen (lower body) will not dress against Dallas on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Andersen is 5-3-0 with a 2.72 GAA and an .891 save percentage and has been passed on the depth chart by rookie Pyotr Kochetkov, who has been outstanding this season. Andersen could have a tough time regaining his status as the No. 1 goaltender with the Hurricanes as Kochetkov is 8-1-4 with three shutouts and a 2.01 GAA.