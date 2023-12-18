Andersen (illness) is still a month from returning to action but is expected to start skating soon. General manager Don Waddell told reporters Sunday, "Over the next week or 10 days, he'll start hitting the ice more."

Andersen shouldn't be expected back until mid-to-late January but the fact that he is ready to start skating is certainly a step in the right direction. Until the veteran backstop is cleared to play, the Canes figure to continue utilizing Pyotr Kochetkov as the primary option between the pipes. Having said that, the Canes did add Aaron Dell to the roster on a professional tryout after having placed Antti Raanta on waivers.