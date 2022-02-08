Andersen allowed four goals on 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Andersen entered the All-Star break on a six-game winning streak, but his first return to Toronto since his departure from the Leafs in the offseason snapped the streak. Auston Matthews (lower body) and Mitch Marner each scored a pair on their former teammate. Andersen dropped to 24-6-1 with a 2.08 GAA and a .927 save percentage through 31 contests this season. Antti Raanta will probably start Tuesday versus the Senators, while Andersen should get back in the crease Thursday versus the Bruins.