Andersen made 24 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken on Thursday.

Andersen had missed the last three games after taking a puck to the mask in a win at San Jose on Oct. 17. He was exactly what the Hurricanes needed to snap a three-game losing streak. The net belongs to Andersen as long as he's healthy, but he won't have a heavy workload -- he gets injured far too much. But while he's in the blue paint, Andersen should be in your lineup, too.