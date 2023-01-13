Andersen allowed two goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Andersen was solid in his first start in over two months, stopping 21 of 23 shots in a winning effort. The 33-year-old netminder is now 6-3-0 with a .893 save percentage in limited action this season. Andersen figures to share the workload with Pyotr Kochetkov and Antti Raanta moving forward.