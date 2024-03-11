Andersen stopped 17 of 19 shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Flames.

Andersen wasn't very busy Sunday as he cruised to the win behind the Hurricanes' offensive outburst. The 34-year-old Andersen hasn't shown many signs of rust in two starts since returning from a four-month stint on IR -- he's won both games, allowing just three goals on 44 shots. Overall, Andersen is 6-1-0 with a .903 save percentage and 2.49 GAA on the season. While he figures to split time with Pyotr Kochetkov down the stretch, Andersen should be a strong fantasy option behind a Carolina team that's won five of their last six contests.