Andersen stopped 32 of 33 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Andersen blanked the Leafs through the first two periods Sunday, allowing a lone tally to Nicholas Robertson midway through the third, en route to his sixth straight win since returning from a fourth-month stint on IR. Andersen's yet to allow more than two goals in a game during that span. Overall, the 34-year-old netminder is 10-1-0 with a .924 save percentage and 2.05 GAA. Pyotr Kochetkov will likely start Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh, lining Andersen up for a home matchup with the Red Wings on Thursday.
