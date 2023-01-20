Andersen stopped 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

He gave up tallies to Kirill Kaprizov and Matthew Boldy almost exactly 20 minutes apart in the second and third periods, but in between Carolina reeled off five straight goals to give Andersen a comfortable victory. The 33-year-old has won three straight starts since returning from a lower-body injury that had kept him on the shelf since early November, and on the season Andersen is 8-3-0 with a 2.43 GAA and .907 save percentage.