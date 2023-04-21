Andersen (illness) won't dress Friday versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Andersen will sit out his second straight game with the illness. Antti Raanta will get the start with Pyotr Kochetkov as the backup. Andersen was 21-11-1 with a 2.48 GAA and a .903 save percentage in 34 games this season.
