Andersen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Hurricanes' defense continues to be effective at limiting traffic, but Andersen has given up three or more goals in three of his last six outings, facing no more than 20 shots in each of those defeats. The Dane is down to 14-6-0 with a 2.50 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 21 appearances. If he can't get sharper when he's not very busy, he could see more starts going to Antti Raanta. The Hurricanes' next game is a favorable matchup Friday in Arizona.