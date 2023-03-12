Andersen stopped 20-of-23 shots in a 4-0 loss to Vegas on Saturday.
Jonathan Quick stood on his head at the other end of the ice. The game was closer than the score -- the score was 2-0 until the 13:10 mark of the third. Andersen had come off a 2-0-0 mini-streak with just one goal allowed, so he'll put this behind him and prepare for his next outing.
