Hurricanes' Fredrik Claesson: Attending Carolina's camp
Claesson will attend the Hurricanes' training camp on a professional tryout offer, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
The Hurricanes already have a log jam at defense, so Claesson should be considered a long shot at best to make their Opening Night roster. The 26 year old notched six points in 37 games with the Rangers last campaign.
