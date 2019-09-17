Play

Claesson inked a one-year, two-way contract from Carolina on Tuesday.

Claesson took just four days of training camp to earn a permanent deal from the Canes after showing up on a PTO. Even with a contract in hand, the defender is far from guaranteed a spot on the 23-man roster and may need to spend some time in the minors proving he can be a consistent NHL contributor.

