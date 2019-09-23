Hurricanes' Fredrik Claesson: Will head to minors
The Hurricanes waived Claesson for the purpose of assignment to AHL Charlotte on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Claesson signed with the Hurricanes less than a week ago, and he'll land with their minor-league team if he clears waivers. The 26-year-old blueliner played 37 games for the Rangers last year and posted six points, but the Hurricanes are set defensively right now. Claesson will stick with their farm team unless injuries surface with the big club.
