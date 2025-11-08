Hurricanes' Gavin Bayreuther: Called up Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bayruether was recalled from AHL Chicago on Saturday.
Bayruether has spent all season in the AHL. The 31-year-old defenseman has three goals and three assists in nine AHL contests, after spending last season overseas with Lausanne HC of the Swiss League. The Hurricanes placed Jalen Chatfield (upper body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Bayruether could see action as the Hurricanes' sixth defenseman, or he could be a healthy scratch as the seventh man.
