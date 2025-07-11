Hurricanes' Gavin Bayreuther: Inks two-way deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bayreuther agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Friday.
Bayreuther hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2022-23 when he was with the Blue Jackets. That season, the 31-year-old blueliner notched two goals and 12 helpers in 51 regular-season tilts while averaging 15:57 of ice time. It certainly seemed like the New Hampshire native was close to becoming a full-time NHL option, but instead spent last year playing overseas with Lausanne HC, notching five goals and 18 helpers in 52 regular-season contests. At this point, if Bayreuther logs any NHL minutes, it will probably be the result of an injury among the Hurricanes' forward group.
