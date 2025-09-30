default-cbs-image
Bayreuther was placed on the waiver wire by the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Bayreuther will report to AHL Chicago if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The 31-year-old defenseman played overseas last year, generating five goals, 23 points and plus-5 rating over 52 regular-season games with Lausanne HC in Switzerland's National League.

