Hurricanes' Gavin Bayreuther: Waived by Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bayreuther was placed on the waiver wire by the Hurricanes on Tuesday.
Bayreuther will report to AHL Chicago if he goes unclaimed on waivers. The 31-year-old defenseman played overseas last year, generating five goals, 23 points and plus-5 rating over 52 regular-season games with Lausanne HC in Switzerland's National League.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Gavin Bayreuther: Inks two-way deal•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Put on waivers•
-
Stars' Gavin Bayreuther: Signing with Dallas•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Draws helper in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Rare two-point effort•
-
Blue Jackets' Gavin Bayreuther: Collects helper in OT loss•