Smith went unclaimed on waivers and was reassigned to AHL Chicago on Saturday, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Smith inked a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Friday and was promptly put on waivers. Although he's starting the season in the minors, earning that two-way contract out of training camp makes him a call-up option should the Hurricanes run into injury troubles. Smith had nine goals, 22 points and 268 PIM across 168 career regular-season NHL games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the 27-year-old get some work with the big club at some point during the upcoming campaign.