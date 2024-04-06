Trikozov signed a three-year, entry-level contract Saturday. The deal will begin with the 2024-25 campaign.

Trikozov had 12 goals and 18 points in 10 games in 2023-24 with Omskie Yastreby of the MHL, Russia's junior hockey league. He also recorded 11 markers and 21 points in 39 appearances this season with Omskie Krylia of the VHL, Russia's second-highest hockey league. Carolina selected him with the No. 60 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Trikozov might eventually develop into a top-six forward, but first, he will likely spend time honing his game in the minors.