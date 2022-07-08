Trikozov was selected 60th overall by the Hurricanes in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

A dominant force for Omsk in the Russian MHL Jr. league, Trikozov finished the season with 23 goals and 45 points in 35 games before adding 10 goals and 18 points in 13 playoff contests. Trikozov is an offensive player. He has the individual skill to beat opposing defenders one-on-one and can really fire the puck, particularly on the power play. Like many young players, Trikozov's defensive play could charitably called a work in progress, but Carolina didn't draft him to log tough, penalty-killing minutes. Talent wise, Trikozov is a potential steal relative to where he was selected. This is a long-term upside play for the Hurricanes.