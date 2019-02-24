Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Adds helper in win over Stars
McKegg scored his ninth point of the season with an assist in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Stars.
McKegg now has four goals and five helpers in 23 games this season. He plays a limited offensive role for the Canes, routinely seeing fewer than 10 minutes a game on the team's fourth line. This gives him fantasy value in ultra-deep formats only.
