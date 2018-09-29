McKegg was waived by the Hurricanes on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

McKegg appears to have lost out on a roster spot to Warren Foegle. Assuming McKegg clears waivers, he could join the mix with AHL Charlotte. It will take a rash of injuries to the Hurricanes' forward corps in order for McKegg to be back in the spotlight and possibly gain a sliver of relevancy in deep fantasy leagues.