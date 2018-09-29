Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Cut loose by Carolina
McKegg was waived by the Hurricanes on Saturday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
McKegg appears to have lost out on a roster spot to Warren Foegle. Assuming McKegg clears waivers, he could join the mix with AHL Charlotte. It will take a rash of injuries to the Hurricanes' forward corps in order for McKegg to be back in the spotlight and possibly gain a sliver of relevancy in deep fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Inks one-year, two-way deal•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Secures qualifying offer•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Traded to Carolina•
-
Penguins' Greg McKegg: Lands on waiver wire•
-
Penguins' Greg McKegg: Struggling for minutes•
-
Penguins' Greg McKegg: Three points to start season•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...