Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Inks one-year, two-way deal
McKegg signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Hurricanes on Wednesday. He'll make $715,000 at the NHL level, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
McKegg averaged greater than a point per game in the OHL, though he hasn't been able to avoid the AHL-to-NHL shuttle in any year since the Maple Leafs selected him in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft. The 26-year-old center has posted 13 points (seven goals, six assists) over 91 NHL games between the Leafs, Panthers, Lightning and Penguins. He was traded to Carolina last February, so the hope is that he can stay in one spot for a while and build cohesion with the Hurricanes regulars.
