Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Makes impact in Canes debut
McKegg scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Despite being stuck on the fourth line and barely seeing 10 minutes of ice time, the AHL veteran -- who had only seven goals and 13 points in 91 career NHL games coming into Friday -- was one of the offensive heroes in his first contest for Carolina. Jordan Staal (upper body) isn't expected to be sidelined for long, however, so McKegg's stay with the big club could be a brief one, splashy debut or no splashy debut.
