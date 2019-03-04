McKegg scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.

The 26-year-old McKegg may be playing for his fifth team in as many seasons, but he may have found himself a permanent home in Raleigh given his solid contributions this year (10 points in 25 games). Unfortunately, he continues to average about 11 minutes a game on the Canes' fourth line, limiting his fantasy value to ultra-deep formats only.