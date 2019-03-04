Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Pitching in from fourth line
McKegg scored his fifth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Panthers.
The 26-year-old McKegg may be playing for his fifth team in as many seasons, but he may have found himself a permanent home in Raleigh given his solid contributions this year (10 points in 25 games). Unfortunately, he continues to average about 11 minutes a game on the Canes' fourth line, limiting his fantasy value to ultra-deep formats only.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Adds helper in win over Stars•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Registers goal, assist•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Tacks on two points•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Makes impact in 'Canes debut•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Recalled from AHL Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Cut loose by Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...