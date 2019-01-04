Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Recalled from AHL Charlotte
McKegg was promoted from the minors Friday.
McKegg could be pressed into duty immediately depending on Clark Bishop's (lower body) availability versus Columbus on Friday. The Ontario native logged 26 games for the Penguins last year, but is looking for his first taste of NHL action in 2018-19.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...