Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Registers goal, assist
McKegg earned a goal and a helper in Wednesday's 5-2 victory over Vancouver.
Since being called up from the minors, McKegg has tallied six points in 11 contest, all of which have come in multi-point efforts. The center's strong run of performances could keep him on the 23-man roster even once Jordan Staal (upper body) is cleared to return.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Tacks on two points•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Makes impact in 'Canes debut•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Recalled from AHL Charlotte•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Cut loose by Carolina•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Inks one-year, two-way deal•
-
Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Secures qualifying offer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...