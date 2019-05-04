Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Scores series-clinching goal
McKegg netted his first goal of the postseason in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
McKegg's first career postseason goal would stand as the game-winner, and it was also enough to chase Robin Lehner out of the Islanders' crease. The fourth-liner hadn't contributed any offense prior to the goal Friday, and it's unlikely he'll have a fantasy impact in the Eastern Conference finals.
