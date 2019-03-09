McKegg was the only Hurricane to find twine in an 8-1 loss to the Jets on Friday.

McKegg's goal came midway through the third period, cutting the deficit to 5-1 before the Jets poured some more offense on late. McKegg has a career-high 11 points in 27 games this season, but the fourth-liner doesn't hold much fantasy appeal averaging 11:30 of ice time.