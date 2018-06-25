Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Secures qualifying offer
McKegg was tendered a qualifying offer from Carolina on Monday.
The 26-year-old scored just four points in 26 NHL contests last season with Pittsburgh, but did manage 14 goals and 35 points in 47 AHL games. After his solid showing with AHL Charlotte, it seems that Carolina might give him a shot on the NHL roster next season if he is re-signed.
