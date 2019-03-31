Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Seeing declining ice time
McKegg skated just 9:26 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Flyers. He failed to crack the scoresheet for the 11th consecutive game, giving him just 11 points in 38 games this season.
McKegg was averaging more than 13 minutes a game back in January shortly after his callup from AHL Charlotte, but since then has seen his ice time decline to under 10 minutes per game most nights. This has been due partly to the arrival of Nino Niederreiter in January, along with the return of Jordan Staal from the IR in late February. Bottom line, there simply aren't enough minutes to go around for a fourth-liner like McKegg, making him almost irrelevant from a fantasy perspective.
