Hurricanes' Greg McKegg: Tacks on two points
McKegg scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's win over the Islanders.
With the score knotted 1-1, McKegg tipped a pass from Micheal Ferland into the back of the net with just six seconds remaining in the third period. He added a primary assist on Justin Williams' third-period goal as well. This is McKegg's second time notching two points in a contest during his three-game tenure with the Hurricanes. This exciting stretch likely has an end date, however, which will be whenever Clark Bishop (lower body) and Jordan Staal (upper body) return to the lineup, but it's an enjoyable journey for Carolina right now.
