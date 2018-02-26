McKegg is a member of the Hurricanes after a swap with Pittsburgh saw Josh Jooris move the other way Monday.

The 25-year-old McKegg is a well-traveled pro, having already played for Toronto, Florida, Tampa Bay, and Pittsburgh -- as well as each of the franchises' AHL affiliates -- in his career. With 91 games of NHL experience, McKegg provides organizational depth to a team that currently sits three points out of a playoff spot.