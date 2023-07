Mendel signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Carolina on Monday.

Mendel recorded nine goals and 19 points in 72 games with AHL Chicago last season. The undrafted 24-year-old blueliner played five seasons of NCAA hockey with the University of Denver and Quinnipiac University from 2017-22, compiling 10 goals and 35 points in 176 games, prior to turning pro. Mendel will probably start the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.