Dronov signed a one-year, two-way contract with Carolina on Monday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Dronov joined the Hurricanes on a professional tryout offer and did well enough to earn a two-way deal. The 24-year-old blueliner spent the last six years with KHL Metallurg, scoring 39 points in 189 games. Dronov will begin the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Chicago.