Forsling signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes acquired Forsling's rights in a trade that sent Calvin de Haan and Aleksi Saarela to Chicago in late June, so there was little doubt that they'd be signing him to a new deal this offseason. The 23-year-old blueliner appeared in 122 NHL games over the past three seasons with the Blackhawks, notching eight goals and 27 points while posting a minus-8 rating over that span. Forsling appears poised to once again split time between the NHL and AHL in 2019-20, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to have him on their radars during this year's drafts.